Gold miner charged with robbing Chinese national of RM2.1mil

Al-Farouq Mat Isa was charged in the Kuala Lumpur sessions court, with three others, for robbing the Chinese national at a villa in Bukit Damansara on July 21, 2025.

PETALING JAYA : A gold miner pleaded not guilty in the Kuala Lumpur sessions court today to a charge of committing gang robbery on a Chinese national, resulting in losses of more than RM2.1 million last year.

Al-Farouq Mat Isa, 41, was charged with three others with robbing the woman, housewife Chen Kexue, 31, at a villa in Bukit Damansara at about 10.10pm on July 21, 2025.

The stolen items included a designer watch valued at RM1.2 million, three gold bars weighing a total of 300g, RM100,000 in cash, and five mobile phones of various brands.

The charge, under Section 395 of the Penal Code, provides a maximum sentence of 20 years’ imprisonment and is also punishable with a fine or whipping, upon conviction, Bernama reported.

Judge Suhaila Haron allowed Al-Farouq bail of RM15,000 with one surety and ordered him to report to a nearby police station once a month. The court set March 30 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Subri Hashim appeared for the prosecution, while lawyer Bazlinda Bahrin represented Al-Farouq.

The other three accused — Syaqir Ami, 30, Nur Mahsar Nor, 34, and Syed Ali Imran Alqudri Syed Zulkefeli @ Syed Zulalqudri, 42 — were charged with the offence last year. All of them had also pleaded not guilty.