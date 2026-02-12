Court dismisses ex-Bersatu youth chief’s appeal to recover seized assets

Former Bersatu Youth chief Adam Asmuni’s appeal to recover seized assets has been dismissed by the High Court in Kuala Lumpur. (Bernama pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : The High Court here today dismissed an appeal by former Bersatu Youth chief Adam Asmuni to recover a luxury vehicle and other assets forfeited by authorities during a drug raid.

Judicial Commissioner Arief Emran Arifin upheld the sessions court’s ruling that the seized assets, including a BMW X5, luxury watches, handbags, cash, ASNB savings and a motorcycle, remain forfeited.

The court heard submissions from Amirrul Jamaluddin for the appellant and deputy public prosecutor Shahrizzat Amadan for the respondent before delivering its ruling.

“The court dismisses the appellant’s appeal and upholds the sessions court’s decision,” Arief said.

On Feb 4, the court similarly dismissed an appeal by Adam’s wife, Lyiana Roslee, to reclaim assets seized in the same case.

On March 14, 2023, judge Nor Hasniah Ab Razak dismissed applications by Adam and Lyiana to recover a BMW X5 and BMW 328i, along with other seized items, including cash, vehicles, a motorcycle, luxury watches, handbags, a laptop, bracelets, necklaces, and funds held in an ASNB account.

In January last year, Adam, 40, was sentenced by the Shah Alam High Court to seven years’ imprisonment and 10 strokes of the cane after pleading guilty to an alternative charge of possessing cannabis.

He is currently serving his sentence at Kajang prison. Lyiana was discharged and acquitted after the prosecution withdrew the charge against her.