Sarawak will abide by court decision in oil dispute, says deputy minister

PETALING JAYA : Sarawak wants legal clarity in its ongoing dispute with Putrajaya over oil and gas rights and will respect the court’s decision, state deputy minister Ibrahim Baki said today.

He said the Sarawak government’s position is to maintain its existing laws while respecting the legal process, even as commercial discussions between state-owned oil company Petros and Petronas continue, The Borneo Post reported.

“We want clarity, and everyone should wait until we can reach a settlement. At the same time, we will follow the court’s ruling,” said Ibrahim, who is state deputy utility and telecommunications minister.

The Federal Court has set March 16 to decide on an application by Petronas for leave to seek clarity on the applicable regulatory framework governing its Sarawak operations.

Ibrahim said the court proceedings are a separate matter from the ongoing commercial negotiations between the two oil companies.

He said the discussions on oil and gas matters under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 are making headway.

Both Petros and Petronas are working towards a commercial settlement, with negotiations involving the Sarawak government led by premier Abang Johari Openg and the federal government under Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

“Both parties seek to reach a mutually agreeable solution. There is positive progress, and we are hopeful of achieving a commercial settlement,” Ibrahim said.