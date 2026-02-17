MCMC withdraws Thai criminal defamation suit against Murray Hunter

MCMC said it was compelled to pursue legal action against political commentator Murray Hunter as four of his publications had the potential to undermine MCMC’s integrity and erode public confidence in its statutory duties. (Facebook pic)

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has withdrawn a criminal defamation case in Thailand against political commentator Murray Hunter following his public apology and retraction of four online publications.

In a statement, the commission said the criminal proceedings in Thailand stemmed from four misleading and inaccurate online articles about MCMC which were published while Hunter was residing in the country.

The commission said the criminal defamation case in Thailand was initiated by the relevant Thai authorities in accordance with Thailand’s domestic legal framework and procedures.

MCMC said it reached a settlement with Hunter at the Bangkok South Criminal Court after several mediation sessions.

Upon the signing of a settlement agreement, MCMC informed the Thai criminal court of its decision to withdraw the reports lodged in relation to the case.

MCMC had previously lodged police reports in both Malaysia and Thailand over the four publications, claiming they contained serious and unfounded allegations that had misled the public and damaged the commission’s reputation.

The commission said it was compelled to pursue legal action as the publications had the potential to undermine MCMC’s integrity and erode public confidence in its statutory duties.

Separately, MCMC said it has also resolved a civil defamation suit in Malaysia involving 13 allegedly defamatory articles through a consent order dated Feb 4.

MCMC said both the criminal case in Thailand and the civil suit in Malaysia are considered resolved, subject to Hunter’s compliance with the terms of the settlement agreement and consent order.

The Australian, once a long-time resident of Malaysia, now stays in Thailand. He is known for his critical writings on Malaysian politics.