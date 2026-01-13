Murray Hunter issues public apology to MCMC

Political commentator Murray Hunter is known for his critical writings on Malaysian politics. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : Political commentator Murray Hunter has publicly apologised and retracted a series of articles about the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

In a statement published on Substack today, Hunter said the apology and retraction were part of a settlement agreement with the country’s internet regulator.

“I acknowledge that my comments and articles about MCMC and its related persons can be read to be inaccurate, misleading and have led to misunderstandings.

“I therefore apologise and regret if such actions caused any damage to MCMC and/or related persons, and I hereby fully retract all such comments and articles in their entirety,” he said.

The retraction covers several articles published between April and November 2024 across Hunter’s Substack and other platforms which were deemed to be false and defamatory of MCMC.

MCMC had lodged police reports in both Malaysia and Thailand over the publications, claiming they contained serious and unfounded allegations that misled the public and damaged the commission’s reputation.

On Oct 16, 2025, the High Court in Shah Alam ruled that Hunter was liable for defamation in a civil suit brought by MCMC.

Weeks earlier, Hunter was arrested by Thai authorities while about to leave the country for a personal trip to Hong Kong.

The Australian, once a long-time resident of Malaysia, now stays in Thailand. He is known for his critical writings on Malaysian politics.