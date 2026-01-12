Mediation fails, Kok’s defamation suit against Akmal to go to trial

DAP’s Teresa Kok is suing Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh over a video he posted on social media calling her an ‘old nyonya lady’ and accusing her of interfering in Islamic matters.

PETALING JAYA : A defamation suit by DAP’s Teresa Kok against Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh over a dispute regarding halal certification will go to trial after a court-ordered mediation fell through.

Kok’s lawyer, SN Nair, said the mediation in Melaka broke down as the parties could not reach a compromise.

“As such, the trial, as scheduled earlier, will proceed in the High Court,” he told FMT.

Judicial commissioner Isa Aziz Ibrahim will preside over the case for two days starting Feb 12.

Akmal was represented by lawyer Syahrul Syazwan during today’s proceedings.

Nair said Kok and four to five witnesses were expected to testify on her behalf.

In her lawsuit initiated last year, Kok claimed that a video uploaded by Akmal on Facebook, TikTok and Instagram was defamatory, slanderous, libellous and derogatory.

Akmal had uploaded the video in response to Kok’s statements on halal certification, calling her an “old nyonya lady” and saying she should not interfere in Islamic matters.

The Merlimau assemblyman also called Kok an “embarrassment” to the country and told her to remain silent on matters concerning Islam.

Kok claimed that Akmal’s statements conveyed falsehoods, painting her as racist, insensitive, and someone who disrespects Islam and is disloyal to the country, among others.

“The plaintiff’s statements clearly pertain to the process of obtaining halal certification by operators in the food and beverage industry.

“However, these statements have been subjected to ridicule, exaggeration and excessive amplification through the defendant’s oral statements.

“Such misrepresentation by the defendant distorts the original context and intent of the plaintiff’s remarks, potentially misleading the public and unjustly tarnishing the plaintiff’s reputation within her professional domain,” she said in her statement of claim.

She is seeking general, compensatory, aggravated and exemplary damages from Akmal, as well as an injunction barring him from repeating his statements.

Akmal is relying on the defence of justification, fair comment and qualified privilege to defeat the suit.