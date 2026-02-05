Sanusi’s aide apologises to KDA FC owner to settle libel suit

The suit was supposed to proceed to trial in the Alor Setar sessions court before an out-of-court settlement was reached between the pair. (File pic)

PETALING JAYA : The press secretary to Kedah menteri besar Sanusi Nor has formally apologised to the owner of Kedah Darul Aman FC (KDA FC), Daud Bakar, to settle a defamation suit.

Muhamad Mat Yakim made his unconditional apology before Alor Setar sessions court judge Ibrahim Osman over a statement he had made on social media in June last year, which he retracted.

He also promised not to repeat the statement, whether directly or indirectly.

Daud’s lawyer, Ashraf Sohaimi, said the pair had reached an agreement on the terms to settle the suit amicably outside of court, Bernama reported.

“The case was concluded today without proceeding to a full trial,” he added.

Muhamad was represented by counsel Abdul Hadi Ahmad.

Daud filed the suit against Muhamad over a Facebook post containing inaccuracies concerning KDA FC’s ownership, seeking general, aggravated and exemplary damages.

A court-ordered mediation initially failed with the suit reportedly set to proceed to trial.