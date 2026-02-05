Single dad claims trial to attempted murder of ex-girlfriend

S Parthiban being escorted by police at the Kajang court complex.

KAJANG : A medical laboratory officer claimed trial in the sessions court here today to attempting to murder his ex-girlfriend and torching her car with petrol.

S Parthiban, 42, was charged with pouring petrol over the 43-year-old victim at a house in Bandar Teknologi Kajang at around 3.20pm on Jan 30, knowing that the act could cause her death.

The offence is punishable under Section 307 of the Penal Code, which carries a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine, upon conviction.

Parthiban was also charged with committing mischief by fire by using petrol to torch the victim’s Proton Saga at the same place and time.

The charge, framed under Section 435 of the Penal Code, provides for imprisonment of up to 14 years and a fine, upon conviction.

Parthiban pleaded not guilty after the two charges were read to him before judge Khainur Aleeza Ismail.

Deputy public prosecutor Nurul Izzah Shaharuddin submitted that bail should not be granted as the charge of attempted murder is non-bailable.

However, she suggested the sum of RM10,000 if the court decided to exercise its discretion to allow bail. She also asked for the accused to surrender his passport and report to the nearest police station every month, and for the court to order Parthiban not to disturb the victim or prosecution witnesses.

Parthiban, who was unrepresented, appealed for a lower bail amount, saying he had to look after his nine-year-old daughter from a previous marriage.

He told the court that he had acted without intention and was driven by emotion, adding that he had been in a relationship with the victim for five years.

The judge allowed bail of RM16,000 with one surety and granted the additional conditions sought by the prosecution.

The court fixed April 10 for mention.