Teen who hurt police chief ordered to perform 100 hours’ community service

Former Dang Wangi police chief Sulizmie Affendy Sulaiman was injured during an eviction operation at Kampung Sungai Baru in Kuala Lumpur last September.

PETALING JAYA : A 16-year-old boy who pleaded guilty to injuring former Dang Wangi police chief Sulizmie Affendy Sulaiman during an eviction operation at Kampung Sungai Baru last year has been ordered to complete 100 hours of community service.

The teenager’s lawyer, Najib Ahmad, said magistrate Nurfarahain Roslan made the order during today’s closed-door proceedings, Bernama reported.

“The court ordered my client to complete the sentence within six months under the supervision of the social welfare department,” Najib was quoted as saying.

“During the proceedings, the defence pleaded for a warning, while the prosecution sought a community service order.”

The teenager had pleaded guilty last month to a charge under Section 332 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from carrying out his duties, which carries a maximum jail term of three years, a fine, or both.

The offence was committed between 10.50am and 11.14am at Jalan Datuk Abdul Malik in Kampung Sungai Baru on Sept 11 last year.

Sulizmie was injured while overseeing an operation to cut off electricity supply to several houses in the area following a court order related to the demolition of residential structures.

He sustained head injuries after being hit by an object thrown during a scuffle involving a group of individuals.