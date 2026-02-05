Businessman jailed 2 years, fined RM300K for keeping tiger hide

Businessman Ng Sing Huat was accused of keeping a tiger’s hide at his condominium in Jalan Tun Razak in August 2022.

KUALA LUMPUR : A businessman was jailed two years and fined RM300,000 by the sessions court here for keeping a tiger’s hide at his home four years ago.

Judge Zaki Salleh handed down the sentence on Ng Sing Huat after finding him guilty under Section 68(2)(c) of the Wildlife Conservation Act.

The offence was committed at a condominium in Jalan Tun Razak on Aug 1, 2022.

The court held that Ng failed to raise reasonable doubt in his defence. If he fails to settle the RM300,000 fine, he will have to serve another year in prison.

Zaki also advised Ng against repeating the offence and to show compassion to animals. “They are silent victims,” he added.

The court granted bail of RM30,000 with one surety after Ng’s lawyer Hasshahari Johari Mawi told the court that they would be appealing today’s decision.

“The stay of execution on the jail sentence is allowed but the accused needs to pay the fine and surrender his passport pending the decision on the appeal,” Zaki said.

Deputy public prosecutor Amanina Anuar appeared for the prosecution.