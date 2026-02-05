Selangor FC supporter claims trial to insulting public servant

Supporters of Selangor FC were brought to the Kuala Terengganu magistrates’ court today to face charges for allegedly using insulting words against a public servant and illegal possession of flares.

PETALING JAYA : A Selangor FC supporter claimed trial at the Kuala Terengganu magistrates’ court today on a charge of using insulting words against a public servant.

AlFadli Awaludin, 44, pleaded not guilty after the charge was read out before magistrate Noor Mazrinie Mahmood, Harian Metro reported.

He is accused of uttering the words “takkan mahu bakar suar di dalam hutan, nak suruh beruk tengok ke” at about 7pm on Feb 1 at the Kuala Terengganu drawbridge.

The charge, framed under Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955, provides for a maximum fine of RM100.

The court set bail at RM1,000 and fixed March 5 for the appointment of counsel and submission of documents.

Meanwhile, in the same court, three other Selangor FC supporters were each fined RM3,000 after pleading guilty to possessing flares without valid licences.

Hafiz Azim Abdul Halim, 25; Haiqal Jemerizan, 22; and Amrin Abdul Halim, 29, committed the offence on Feb 1 between 8.45pm and 9.30pm at the Kuala Terengganu police headquarters compound.

In a separate court, five other Selangor FC supporters – Aliff Aiman Norazman, 23; Syafiq Waliuddin Mohd Anuar, 25; Hamizan Zafri Ahmad Fauzansah, 25; Ashraff Azhar Mohd Radzi, 23; and Noor Akmal Danish Noor Azli, 26 – were fined between RM2,800 and RM3,200 for the same offence.

All were charged under Section 8 of the Explosives Act 1957.