Cattle trader charged with murder of teacher in Bangi

Datu Effendi Datu Salleh being escorted by police to the Bandar Baru Bangi magistrates’ court. (Bernama pic)

KAJANG : A cattle trader was charged in the Bandar Baru Bangi magistrates’ court here today with the murder of a female friend, a primary school teacher, last week.

Datu Effendi Datu Salleh, 33, nodded when the charge was read to him before magistrate Saira Banu Ashrof Raja.

No plea was recorded as the offence falls under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

Datu Effendi, who is married, is charged with murdering Nurul Huda Maha Liddin, 44, at Persiaran Pekeliling in Section 3, Bandar Baru Bangi between 11pm on Jan 29 and 3.32am the next day.

The charge under Section 302 of the Penal Code is punishable by the death penalty or between 30 and 40 years in prison and up to 12 strokes of the cane, upon conviction.

The court set April 2 for mention and submission of the chemical and autopsy reports.

Deputy public prosecutor Siti Nur Alia Safri appeared for the prosecution, while lawyers Aravind Raj and Serena Paul represented the accused.