2 men nabbed over single mum’s murder

BUTTERWORTH : Police have arrested two men to assist with the investigation into the murder of a single mother at Flat Sri Murni, Sungai Dua here, yesterday.

Penang police chief Azizee Ismail said the men were detained several hours after the incident.

“The two suspects were remanded today to assist with the ongoing investigation,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

He said the police were still awaiting the report from the post-mortem, which was carried out at Kepala Batas Hospital today.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

Yesterday, the media reported that the 41-year-old victim was found lying on a bed in one of the rooms of the flat, with slash wounds to her neck.

It is understood that a report was filed by the woman’s neighbour who had found her unresponsive. The front door to the property was found open, though the metal grille gate was locked.