Cops complete reinvestigation into tahfiz student’s death

Attorney-General Dusuki Mokhtar said his office has two weeks to study the investigation papers submitted by the police. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Police have concluded their reinvestigation into the death of Wan Ahmad Faris Wan Abdul Rahman, a student believed to have been murdered at a tahfiz school in 2013.

Attorney-General Dusuki Mokhtar confirmed that his office had received the probe papers from the police, Berita Harian reported.

“The Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) received the investigation papers on Friday and our team is currently reviewing them. We have a two-week period to study the papers submitted by the police.

“After a thorough review and taking into account the findings of the further investigation, we will decide on the next course of action, including whether to proceed with prosecution,” he was quoted as saying.

Asked if the probe papers had identified the DNA of several individuals found on key pieces of evidence, as previously reported, Dusuki said his office would need to study the papers first.

On Jan 20, the AGC urged the police to promptly conclude the reinvestigation into the case.

Dusuki said the AGC had returned the investigation papers to the police to identify the owners of DNA from several male individuals found on items of evidence.

On Jan 7, Wan Faris’s mother Ruhani Hussin said almost five months had passed since her son’s case was reopened in August last year but that she had received no updates.

Home minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said in November that statements from 68 witnesses had been recorded as part of the renewed probe into the Form 4 student’s death.

The teenager was found dead in a dormitory toilet at Maahad Tahfiz Sains Nurul Aman in Kok Lanas, Kelantan, on Dec 14, 2013.

Although the forensic pathologist initially ruled his death as sudden and non-criminal, the coroner’s court ruled in June 2016 that Wan Faris had been murdered.