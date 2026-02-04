More than 1,200 sedition probes opened in last 15 years

The Sedition Act, which criminalises speech or actions deemed to have a ‘seditious tendency’, has been criticised by rights groups for limiting freedom of expression. (EPA Images pic)

PETALING JAYA : Police opened 1,222 investigation papers under the Sedition Act between 2010 and 2025, with 130 individuals charged in court during the period, the home ministry said.

In a written reply to Wong Shu Qi (PH-Kluang) in Parliament today, the ministry provided a breakdown of the investigated cases and persons charged from 2010 to last year.

The data showed that the highest number of investigations was recorded in 2025, with 142 cases, while the fewest investigations took place in 2010, with 21 cases.

The year that saw the most individuals charged in court was 2020, when 29 were prosecuted.

The ministry said enforcement under the Act would continue professionally and decisively against anyone found deliberately raising issues that could disrupt public order or national security.

“The ministry, through the police, will continue to enforce the law decisively to safeguard public peace and the security of the country,” it said.

The Sedition Act, which criminalises speech or actions deemed to have a “seditious tendency”, has been criticised by rights groups for limiting freedom of expression.

In March 2024, home minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the Cabinet had agreed to commence the process of amending the Act so that it could only be used against those who insulted royalty.