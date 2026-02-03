I’m ready to be summoned by MACC over zakat issue, says Penang DCM

Penang deputy chief minister Mohamad Abdul Hamid said the state’s Islamic religious council had handed over all the relevant documents to the anti-graft agency. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Penang deputy chief minister Mohamad Abdul Hamid says he is ready to be called by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to assist in investigations into alleged abuse of zakat funds for the purchase of land by a senior state government official.

Mohamad, who chairs the Penang Islamic religious council, said he had not yet been contacted by the MACC, Bernama reported.

“I am ready to do so and to fully cooperate, as the process is transparent and all procedures are being followed,” he was quoted as saying after an event in Kepala Batas, Penang.

Mohamad said the Islamic religious council and its zakat collection body had given full cooperation to the MACC.

“We have handed over all relevant documents to the authorities, and so far, several officers have been called in by the MACC to assist with the investigation,” he said.

Last Saturday, Penang chief minister Chow Kon Yeow said the state government would provide MACC the space to carry out its investigation, stressing that it would not interfere or conduct an internal probe into the matter.

Earlier today, Mohamad dismissed calls for his resignation, including from Penang PAS.

MACC was reported to have visited several offices believed to be linked to the case to obtain documents.