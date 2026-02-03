Muda urges Penang councils to appoint professionals while awaiting local polls

Penang chief minister Chow Kon Yeow said the state was ready for local elections, pending necessary legal amendments.

PETALING JAYA : Muda has urged the Penang government to appoint professionals and non-partisan figures to local councils while pushing for the return of local government elections.

In a statement today, the party’s Penang chapter said it “fully supports” restoring local council elections as a way to strengthen democracy and ensure more transparent governance.

Earlier today, chief minister Chow Kon Yeow said Penang is ready for local elections, pending necessary legal amendments.

This comes following reports that a feasibility study is being conducted on the proposed Kuala Lumpur mayoral election.

Penang Muda criticised the current appointment system in the state as councils were largely filled by ruling party members, adding that elections were needed to create stronger checks and balances.

“If legal constraints remain, Penang should appoint councillors from professionals, civil society, and independents, not ruling party members, to ensure the people’s interests come first,” it said.

“The appointment system without the people’s mandate risks weakening accountability and limiting diversity of views in local administration.”

Muda pointed to Selangor as an example, citing Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah’s call for 50% of councillors in the Royal Klang City Council to be professionals with urban development expertise.

The party also said councils should reflect the local community, ensuring fair and inclusive representation of all races.

Local council elections were suspended in the 1960s, and council members are now mostly appointed.

The Penang Island City Council (MBPP) has 24 councillors – DAP (10), PKR (eight), Amanah (four), and one each from Umno and an NGO.

The Seberang Perai City Council (MBSP) also has 24 councillors – DAP (10), PKR (nine), Amanah (two), Umno (two), and one from an NGO.