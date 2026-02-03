Chow shrugs off PAS calls for deputy’s resignation amid zakat abuse probe

Penang chief minister Chow Kon Yeow said the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission had begun investigating the matter and that the state government did not wish to interfere with the probe.

GEORGE TOWN : Penang chief minister Chow Kon Yeow has brushed off calls from PAS for his first deputy chief minister Mohamad Abdul Hamid to resign over the alleged abuse of zakat funds for the purchase of land by a senior state government official.

Chow said the issue was already raised during the state assembly sitting in November, and that Mohamad had given an explanation then.

“This is the kind of thing politicians usually say,” Chow told reporters when asked about PAS’s demand that Mohamad step down.

He said the assemblyman who raised the issue at the time seemed to accept the explanation of how the funds were used, based on the assessments of the relevant departments.

He also said that the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) had begun investigating the matter and that the state government did not wish to interfere in the probe.

“Let MACC investigate. We practise administration based on the rule of law. There is a judicial system (to handle wrongdoings),” he said.

When asked again whether Mohamad needed to resign, Chow replied, “At this stage, there is no need. If that were the case, people in Malaysia would be resigning every day.”

Yesterday, Penang PAS information chief Fawwaz Jan said that Mohamad, the Islamic development executive councillor, should resign from all positions related to the administration and leadership of Islamic religious institutions in the state.

The alleged abuse of power is under investigation by Penang MACC.

Investigators from the anti-graft agency have visited several offices to obtain documents and recorded statements from a few individuals, with more expected to be called in for questioning.

The Penang Islamic Religious Council said it is cooperating with investigators and has rejected claims circulating online about the land acquisition.

Mohamad meanwhile has denied any wrongdoing and says the allegations are politically motivated.