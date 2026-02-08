I’m not involved in daily operations, says IJM chairman

Krishnan Tan, the non-executive chairman of IJM Corporation Bhd, has been linked to an MACC investigation into money laundering and RM2.5 billion in overseas assets. (IJM pic)

PETALING JAYA : IJM Corporation Bhd’s non-executive chairman, Krishnan Tan said today he is not involved in the day-to-day operations and management of the company, following reports of an investigation by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission into allegations of money laundering and RM2.5 billion in overseas assets.

In a brief statement this evening, Tan said he has cooperated with the authorities and would continue to do so.

“I have full confidence in the enforcement process and the laws of the country,” the statement read. He said further comment would be inappropriate as investigations are continuing.

Last month the company denied money laundering allegations levelled against Tan and another person. The company also said it was not aware of any corruption or money laundering investigation into the company being conducted by the Serious Fraud Office of the UK.

Two days ago, MACC arrested a top IJM official before releasing him within 24 hours.

The arrest was linked to an investigation into the company’s corporate governance, procurement processes, financial transactions, and the ownership of assets overseas estimated at about RM2.5 billion.

It was also reported that MACC was also looking into the possibility of share price manipulation in connection with the money laundering case.

The investigation could derail Sunway Bhd’s proposed acquisition of IJM in a mega cash-and-shares deal worth over RM11 billion.

In a separate statement, IJM said it has established adequate procedures and an anti-bribery management system. It also said that appropriate measures have been taken to ensure that the group’s business is conducted with integrity and free of corruption.

“The company is cooperating with the authorities and has made available all relevant information and personnel to facilitate the investigation.”