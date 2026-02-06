Top IJM official arrested by MACC

An MACC source said the IJM official’s arrest was linked to the agency’s probe into the conglomerate’s corporate governance, procurement processes, financial transactions, and the ownership of assets overseas estimated at about RM2.5 billion.

PETALING JAYA : The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission arrested a top IJM Corp Bhd official yesterday before releasing him within 24 hours.

An MACC source said the arrest was linked to the agency’s probe into the conglomerate’s corporate governance, procurement processes, financial transactions, and the ownership of assets overseas estimated at about RM2.5 billion.

The source said MACC recently raided three new locations – the official’s home, a fund management firm, and an investment bank – as part of the investigation.

The official, in his 70s, was arrested at about 7pm yesterday at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya before being released within 24 hours.

“A preliminary investigation found that the investment bank was appointed to manage an offer to take over IJM, including handling regulatory matters with a self-funded statutory body,” the source said.

The source said the suspect’s wife is among 15 people who have been summoned to give their statements, while MACC is working on identifying and seizing other assets suspected of being obtained through money laundering activities.

MACC special operations division senior director Zamri Zainul Abidin confirmed the arrest and said an investigation was being held for accepting gratification and money laundering.

Zamri said MACC did not seek to remand the suspect due to his health issues.

MACC has frozen 70 personal and company bank accounts holding about RM30.6 million in its investigation into IJM. Two officials had previously been identified as “persons of interests”.

According to MACC chief commissioner Azam Baki, the UK’s Serious Fraud Office was also investigating IJM.

It was previously said the case could derail Sunway Bhd’s proposed acquisition of IJM in a mega cash-and-shares deal worth over RM11 billion.

The conglomerate had, however, said its operations were unaffected while promising full cooperation with MACC.

It also denied money laundering allegations levelled against two individuals linked to it, including its chairman, Krishnan Tan.