May 8 verdict for ex-Sabah water director, 2 others

Ag Tahir Ag Talib at the sessions court in Kota Kinabalu, where he is on trial with his wife Fauziah Piut and his former deputy Lim Lam Beng. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : The sessions court in Kota Kinabalu will decide on May 8 whether to acquit or convict former Sabah water department director Ag Tahir Ag Talib, his wife, and a former deputy director on charges of money laundering.

Judge Abu Bakar Manat fixed the verdict date after the defence closed its case.

Tahir and former deputy director Lim Lam Beng testified under oath together with 12 other witnesses, while Tahir’s wife Fauziah Piut opted to give an unsworn statement from the dock.

Among the witnesses were former chief minister Joseph Pairin Kitingan and ex-deputy chief minister Raymond Tan.

Tahir and his co-defendants had pleaded not guilty in 2019 to 37 counts of money laundering involving RM61.57 million and the unlawful possession of luxury items.

Tahir faces 11 charges, and Fauziah 19, under the Anti-Money Laundering Act. The couple are also jointly charged on two counts while Tahir faces one other charge.

The alleged offences were said to have been committed by Tahir and his wife in Sabah and Kuala Lumpur between Oct 4 and Nov 4 in 2016.

Lim, who faces four charges, was alleged to have been in possession of cash amounting to RM2.38 million between Oct 13 and Nov 8 in 2016.

Ansari Abdullah represented Tahir and Fauziah while Tan Hock Chuan acted for Lim. Deputy public prosecutors Haresh Prakash Somiah, Mahadi Abdul Jumaat and Zander Lim represented the prosecution.