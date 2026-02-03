Court refuses to hear Naimah’s bid for gag order against Anwar

Naimah Khalid faces a charge of failing to comply with the terms of an asset declaration notice issued by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission. (Bernama pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : The sessions court today declined to hear an oral application made on Naimah Khalid’s behalf seeking a gag order to restrain Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim from making statements about her and her family while her asset declaration case is ongoing.

Judge Azura Alwi instead directed lawyer Rajesh Nagarajan, representing Naimah, widow of former finance minister Daim Zainuddin, to file a formal motion if she intends to pursue the matter.

“The defence should have exercised discretion to first notify the prosecution,” the judge said after deputy public prosecutor Fadhly Zamry objected to the application being made.

Fadhly told the court that the prosecution was not given prior notice of the application.

Azura then fixed the matter for further case management on March 6.

In January 2024, Naimah claimed trial to a charge under Section 36(2) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009 for failing to comply with the terms of an asset declaration notice issued to her by the MACC.

If convicted, she faces a maximum prison sentence of five years and a fine not exceeding RM100,000.