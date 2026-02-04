We’re focusing on the poorest students first for PTPTN assistance, says Anwar

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim speaking during the ‘Temu Anwar’ programme held at TAR UMT’s main campus in Setapak today.

KUALA LUMPUR : Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said the government is prioritising assistance from the National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) for the country’s poorest students, citing Malaysia’s growing education debt, which has reached tens of billions of ringgit.

In responding to a question on whether first-class graduates from private universities could also receive PTPTN loan exemptions, Anwar said the matter was under consideration, but that urgent issues affecting the underprivileged were being addressed first.

He also said that PTPTN was already burdened with RM10 billion in uncollected loans.

“Education should be as cheap as possible, and if we can, we must provide facilities to everyone who needs help.

“But our education debt has already reached tens of billions,” he said during the “Temu Anwar” programme held at Tunku Abdul Rahman University of Management and Technology (TAR UMT) in Setapak today.

Anwar said the government had already begun providing free education to the poorest students, starting with 5,000 recipients and expanding to 10,000. He added that discussions with the finance ministry were ongoing to increase assistance.

Last December, the higher education ministry said it was considering extending PTPTN loan exemptions to first-class graduates from private universities.

The 2026 budget had maintained exemptions only for first-class graduates from public universities from low- and middle-income families.

On a separate note, Anwar also addressed questions on media freedom and the role of the Malaysian Media Council.

He acknowledged calls to review or repeal certain media laws to prevent regulatory overlap and strengthen professional standards.

“The media should have the space to operate freely and professionally. But that freedom must be balanced with responsibility,” he said, noting concerns over content that could inflame racial or religious sensitivities.

Anwar added that while the country had moved beyond restrictive frameworks of the past, a regulatory framework was still needed to ensure that media practices would educate and inform without causing social harm.