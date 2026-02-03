Zahid applies for full acquittal in Yayasan Akalbudi case

Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi filed the application on Jan 28 along with a certificate of urgency. (Bernama pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has filed an application in the High Court here for a full acquittal in his Yayasan Akalbudi corruption case.

This follows the announcement by the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) on Jan 8 that the case had been classified as requiring no further action (NFA) due to insufficient evidence to proceed with the trial.

Zahid, who was previously granted a discharge not amounting to an acquittal (DNAA), filed the application on Jan 28 along with a certificate of urgency.

Justice Nurulhuda Nuraini Nor was scheduled to hear the matter today, but deputy public prosecutor Badius Zaman Ahmad asked for an adjournment as the cause papers were only served on the AGC last Friday (Jan 30).

“We need to file an affidavit in reply,” he said, adding that the prosecution needed two weeks.

Nurulhuda then fixed Feb 24 to hear the matter.

Lawyers Hisyam Teh Poh Teik and Hamidi Noh appeared for Zahid.

On Sept 4, 2024, trial judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah granted Zahid a DNAA on 47 charges of corruption, money laundering and criminal breach of trust to allow further investigations by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission.

The judge previously ruled that the prosecution had established a prima facie case on all charges. Zahid and several other defence witnesses had given evidence when the AGC applied for the DNAA.