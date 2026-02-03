Kuching makeup artist claims trial to sexual assault charge

Magistrate Nursyaheeqa Nazwa Radzali granted the accused bail at RM2,500 with two sureties. (Reuters pic)

PETALING JAYA : A 24-year-old makeup artist has claimed trial in the Kuching magistrates’ court to a charge of sexually assaulting a man.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charge after it was read out before magistrate Nursyaheeqa Nazwa Radzali, The Borneo Post reported.

He is alleged to have used criminal force on a 30-year-old client at a service apartment along Jalan Wan Alwi at about 5.40am on Saturday, in a manner intended to outrage the client’s modesty.

The charge, framed under Section 354 of the Penal Code, provides for a jail term of up to 10 years, or a fine, or caning, or any two of the punishments, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Muhammad Afiq Safly Nor Kazly applied for a new date for pre-trial case management, which was fixed for March 6.

Defence counsel Abdul Rahman Mohamad Hazmi said the accused posed no risk of absconding or failing to attend court. Bail was granted at RM2,500 with two sureties.