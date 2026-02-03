Contractor freed of drug trafficking, S’porean co-accused to enter defence

The Shah Alam High Court, where a contractor was acquitted of a drug trafficking charge today.

SHAH ALAM : The High Court here today acquitted a contractor on a drug trafficking charge, while ordering his Singaporean co-accused to enter his defence.

Mu Sau Yong was jointly charged with Singaporean national Lim Yee Seng with trafficking in 767.6g of methamphetamine at Hotel 99 along Jalan Warisan Sentral 1, Sepang, on Jan 27, 2022.

Justice Roszianayati Ahmad ruled that Lim must defend himself against the charge, which carries the mandatory death sentence or life imprisonment with no fewer than 15 strokes of the cane upon conviction.

The judge held that the prosecution had successfully established a prima facie case against Lim.

“For Mu, he was only a driver at the scene where the substance was found inside a special compartment (of his car),” Roszianayati said, adding that only Lim was able to unlock the compartment.

The defence hearing for Lim will continue from April 21 to 23, during which he and four other witnesses are expected to testify.

Deputy public prosecutor Ahmad Zuhaini Mahamad Amin appeared for the prosecution, while Christopher Paul Aisu represented Mu, and Dahlia Tan acted for Lim.