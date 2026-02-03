Social media influencer charged with rape, sexual assault of 2 teen girls

Social media influencer Iman Hazriq Azizan pleaded not guilty in the Kuala Lumpur sessions courts to rape and sexual assault charges involving two teenage girls.

PETALING JAYA : A social media influencer has claimed trial in separate Kuala Lumpur sessions courts today to charges of raping and sexually assaulting two teenage girls last month.

The charges were read out before judges Tasnim Abu Bakar and Kafli Che Ali, Bernama reported.

In the first case heard before Tasnim, Iman Hazriq Azizan is accused of raping a 15-year-old girl at a condominium in Wangsa Maju, Kuala Lumpur, between noon and 8pm on Jan 22.

The charge was framed under Section 375(g) of the Penal Code, punishable under Section 376(1), which carries a maximum 20-year jail term and whipping if convicted.

In the second case heard before Kafli, Iman faces a charge of committing physical sexual assault on another 16-year-old girl for sexual purposes at the same time and location.

He was charged under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, which carries a maximum 20-year jail term and whipping upon conviction.

Both courts allowed bail of RM10,000 with one surety each. They ordered Iman to surrender his passport, report monthly to a police station, and refrain from contacting witnesses, the victims, or their families.

Deputy public prosecutor Noor Shakira Aliana Alias led the prosecution, while Akmal Taufik appeared for Iman.

The courts set March 2 and April 2 for case mention.