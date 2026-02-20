2 friends claim trial to raping, sexually assaulting girl, 14

The Klang sessions court allowed the two accused to be released on bail of RM8,000 and RM7,000 with one surety.

PETALING JAYA : Two friends claimed trial in the Klang sessions court today to a charge of raping and sexually assaulting a teenage girl at a rented house in Puncak Alam two weeks ago.

Sales executive Irfan Mohamad, 25, and public higher education institute student Ahmad Hamzi Alias, 25, made the plea after the charges were read out separately before judge Siti Aminah Ghazali.

Irfan was charged with committing the act against the 14-year-old victim in a room at the rented house at 3pm on Feb 6, Bernama reported.

Hamzi, meanwhile, was charged with committing the same act against the same victim at the same location at 5.30am on Feb 7.

Both the accused, who are still single, were charged under Section 376(1) of the Penal Code and Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, which provide for imprisonment for up to 20 years and whipping upon conviction.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor Nuruliannah Aimi requested that no bail be granted to the two accused, but suggested a sum of RM20,000 with one surety for each accused should the court exercise its discretion to allow bail.

Nuruliannah, who was accompanied by deputy public prosecutor Nurain Syafiqeen Rozi, also wanted the court to order the accused not to harass the victim or witnesses.

Lawyer Safwan Saleh, representing Irfan, appealed for a lower bail on the grounds that his client has only worked for a month with an income of RM2,400 and needed to support his family in Kelantan, and will cooperate with court proceedings.

Lawyer M Partiben, representing Hamzi, requested a lower bail as his client is a student undergoing practical training and still financially dependent on his family from the B40 group.

Siti Aminah allowed both the accused to be granted bail of RM8,000 and RM7,000 respectively with one surety and additional conditions as requested by the prosecution.

The case was set for mention on April 9.