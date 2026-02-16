Libel suit against actress Amelia filed within limitation period, says scriptwriter

Scriptwriter Haironizan Idris is suing model-turned-actress Amelia Thripura Henderson over comments made in a video uploaded on Instagram on June 25, 2022.

KUALA LUMPUR : A scriptwriter told the sessions court here today that he took his time to file a defamation suit against model-turned-actress Amelia Thripura Henderson, as the Limitation Act allows up to six years from the date of publication to take legal action.

Haironizan Idris, better known as Rehal Nuharis or Nuharis, said his lawyer first sent a letter of demand to Amelia about two months after the video that allegedly defamed him was uploaded.

“I was awaiting a response from her as my reputation was affected. The contents of the video depicted me as evil and unethical in the eyes of the television audience,” he said when re-examined by his counsel, Nor Zabetha Nor.

The plaintiff sent the letter of demand on Aug 23, 2022, seeking RM500,000 in compensation, an apology, and for the actress to remove the video from her Instagram account.

“I would have been satisfied if she had agreed to apologise and taken down the video,” he said.

Haironizan said he was also waiting for the outcome of a defamation suit filed by the producer of the Sekali Lagi Cinta Kembali drama series, Zaidah Awang, on behalf of A Aida Production Sdn Bhd, against the actress for breach of contract and defamation.

On April 7, 2023, the sessions court found Amelia liable and ordered her to pay damages in both suits.

However, the High Court, on appeal, set aside the finding of liability for defamation and reduced the damages for breach of contract, awarding the production company a nominal sum of RM10,000.

Haironizan said he faced criticism on social media during the trial, with many comments having racial and religious undertones.

His suit against Amelia was filed on Sept 20, 2023, about 15 months after the video was uploaded.

Further re-examined by Nor Zabetha, Haironizan said he disagreed with the defence’s suggestion that the defamation suits filed by him and the production company against Amelia were identical.

“In that case, the libel suit was filed because the defendant made statements regarding her termination of a contract, while mine concerns her making unfair remarks about my script for the drama,” he said.

In his statement of claim, Haironizan alleged that Amelia had criticised the character she played in the television series Sekali Lagi Cinta Kembali, which he wrote.

Haironizan is seeking the removal of the video, which has been shared across multiple social media platforms and has attracted more than 67,000 views.

Amelia, represented by Rueben Mathiavaranam, said in her defence that she made no reference to Haironizan in her video. Alternatively, she said her comments were true and, therefore, not defamatory.

She said the video she uploaded on Instagram was in response to a press conference held by the production company.

The hearing before trial judge Harith Sham Yasin was adjourned to Feb 20.