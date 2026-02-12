4 firms fined RM1mil for illegal possession of subsidised diesel

The four companies were charged in the Sibu sessions court with being in possession of 324,136 litres of subsidised diesel. (File pic)

PETALING JAYA : The sessions court in Sibu imposed RM1 million in fines on four companies for the illegal possession of subsidised diesel.

Judge Musyiri Peet imposed the fines after eight representatives from the companies pleaded guilty to the charges. They paid off the fines, The Borneo Post reported.

The eight individuals aged between 40 and 75 represented the companies as all four firms were slapped with six charges each under the Supply Control Act 1961.

They were charged with being in possession of 324,136 litres of subsidised diesel, which are both controlled goods and scheduled items, at the Tanjung Engkilo Jetty in Sibu on Aug 25, 2024.

Some 88,326 litres of the diesel were stored in four lorries, while 222,930 litres were in two vessels, and 12,880 litres in a skid tank.

Deputy public prosecutor Iezzah Iburdanisha Ibrahim prosecuted while the firms were represented by Timothy Lim.