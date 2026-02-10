Man killed after vehicle crushed by cement lorry in Sibu, Sarawak

The pickup truck that was crushed by the cement lorry in Sibu. (JBPM pic)

PETALING JAYA : A 60-year-old man was killed in a road accident today after a cement lorry crushed his pickup truck on Jalan Deshon in Sibu, Sarawak.

Sibu fire and rescue department chief Andy Alie said the incident occurred around noon near SMK Rosli Dhoby, following which eight firefighters from the Sungai Merah fire station were rushed to the scene.

“The firefighters failed in their initial efforts to free the trapped victim using airbags,” said Andy, adding the man was eventually extricated with the use of two cranes, and confirmed dead at the scene by health ministry paramedics.

He said investigations into the cause of the accident are ongoing.

Sibu police chief Zulkipli Suhaili said the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for causing death by reckless or dangerous driving.