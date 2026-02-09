Trader arrested for allegedly assaulting elderly man after accident

A screenshot of the video in which a man is seen kicking and hitting an elderly man in a Proton Wira.

PETALING JAYA : Police have arrested a 52-year-old trader for allegedly assaulting and threatening a retiree following a minor road accident at the Pekan Suntex traffic lights in Batu 9, Cheras yesterday.

Kajang police chief Naazron Abdul Yusof said his department received a report from the 69-year-old victim at 4.49pm.

“Initial investigations found that the incident stemmed from a minor accident involving the vehicles of the complainant and suspect,” Kosmo reported him as saying today.

Naazron said the suspect was arrested in Kajang at about 11.30pm and remanded for two days to assist investigations under Sections 323 and 506 of the Penal Code for assault and criminal intimidation.

He urged those with information to contact the nearest police station or investigating officer R Ganesan at 012-608-9180.

A viral video of the incident showed a man kicking and hitting an elderly man in a Proton Wira, claiming that the latter had tried to flee after a collision.