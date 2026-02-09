Decomposed bodies of young couple found in Setia Alam home

Shah Alam police chief Ramsay Embol said preliminary investigations found that the front door was not locked and that no vehicles were at the house. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : The decomposed bodies of a young couple were found at a home in Seksyen U13 in Setia Alam, Selangor, last night.

Shah Alam police chief Ramsay Embol said no criminal elements were found and that there were no signs of injuries on either body, Berita Harian reported.

He said a police report was lodged by a family member of the deceased woman, who found the couple’s dead bodies at the house.

Preliminary investigations found that the front door was not locked and that no vehicles were at the house.

“The deceased were found in a room on the ground floor, with both bodies decomposed. The house was in order and no criminal elements were found,” Ramsay was quoted as saying.

The bodies were brought to Shah Alam Hospital for autopsies.