Cops seek remand for Zamri Vinoth and co-organiser of ‘illegal’ houses of worship rally

Rally co-organisers Zamri Vinoth and Tamim Dahri Abdul Razak are being held at Dang Wangi police station.

KUALA LUMPUR : Police will seek a remand order for controversial preacher Zamri Vinoth and activist Tamim Dahri Abdul Razak, who were arrested last night before a supposed rally against so-called “illegal” houses of worship.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Fadil Marsus said both men, who are the organisers of the rally, are being held at Dang Wangi police station.

“The remand process is ongoing, and we will update the media once we receive confirmation,” he told a press conference here today.

Fadil said the two are being investigated under the Sedition Act, Section 505(b) of the Penal Code, as well as provisions under the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) Act.

He also said 19 people, comprising 15 men and four women, were arrested last night, with 17 released after their statements were recorded.

A total of 131 police reports had been lodged against Zamri and a group known as Gerakan Anti Rumah Anutan Haram (GARAH), he said.

The rally, planned for last night outside the Sogo department store, failed to materialise after police said it had been blocked for security reasons.

About 200 uniformed personnel, including the Light Strike Force, were deployed to the scene.

Dang Wangi police chief Sazalee Adam had spoken to those who turned up for the rally, and later issued a dispersal order.

Among those reportedly arrested were lawyer Haniff Khatri Abdulla, Bersatu Hulu Langat division information chief Shafiq Abdul Halim, Hishamuddin Abu Bakar of Ummah NGO, Iskandar Khoo of Bersatu, and Gulab Jan of PPIM.

Earlier, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim warned that those who intended to take part in the rally must respect the law and not disrupt public safety, or they would be met with “maximum action”.

3 men remanded over social media posts

On a separate matter, Fadil also confirmed that three men in Klang have been arrested over social media content that allegedly threatens public order.

He said the suspects, who have prior criminal records, were remanded for one day to assist investigations under Section 4 of the Sedition Act.

“Our investigation focuses on content circulated on TikTok and other social media platforms that authorities believe could disrupt public peace,” he said, without providing further details on the posts.

When contacted by FMT, lawyer Rajesh Nagarajan said that one of the three detainees was activist Arun Doraismy.

“He was arrested at his home at 5.30am today by officers from Dang Wangi police station,” he said.