Cops block rally against ‘illegal’ houses of worship

KL police chief Fadil Marsus urged the public to stay away from the gathering and warned that strict action would be taken against anyone attempting to disrupt public safety. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Kuala Lumpur police have blocked a rally against “illegal” houses of worship planned for this evening near the Sogo shopping complex, citing public safety concerns.

City police chief Fadil Marsus said they conducted security assessments and gathered feedback from relevant parties after receiving a notification letter from the organisers on Feb 3.

He said Dang Wangi police chief Sulizmie Affendy Sulaiman also met with the organisers on Feb 5.

However, police received objection letters on Feb 6 from the owners of Sogo, Pertama Complex, Harissons, and other nearby businesses, warning that the safety of shoppers could be at risk.

“Independent information was also obtained, indicating the possibility of a breach of peace and security threats to the public in the surrounding area, which is expected to be crowded with shoppers due to several festive celebrations.

“Therefore, after considering the security assessments and intelligence gathered, and as the assembly is expected to pose risks to public safety, the police have decided not to allow the organisers to proceed with the assembly,” he said in a statement today.

Fadil urged the public to stay away from the gathering and warned that strict action would be taken against anyone attempting to disrupt public safety.

“The police will ensure that public safety and well-being remain the top priority,” he said.

The statement comes after the organisers insisted that thy would go ahead with the rally, despite the government’s earlier call for it to be cancelled.

The rally, organised by a coalition of societies led by Muslim preacher Zamri Vinoth, is intended to pressure authorities into action against so-called “illegal” houses of worship.

The issue has gained traction in recent weeks, while several politicians from the Hindu community have called for restraint. Police reports have also been lodged against the rally, urging the police and the government to prevent the protest from going ahead.

The home ministry had said the police would meet the organisers to get them to call off the protest in view of Indian prime minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Malaysia starting today.