Controversial preacher says ‘illegal temple’ rally will go on

A coalition of NGOs led by independent preacher Zamri Vinoth plans to hold a rally outside the Sogo shopping mall in Kuala Lumpur tomorrow night.

PETALING JAYA : Controversial independent preacher Zamri Vinoth said the rally against “illegal” temples would still go on despite the government’s earlier call for it to be called off.

“Don’t be fooled by their propaganda and tactics. We (will) fight (against) intruders.

“Tomorrow’s (rally is) on at 8pm in front of Sogo KL,” said Zamri in a brief posting on Facebook.

Earlier today, the home ministry said police will meet the rally organisers to get them to call off the protest in view of Indian prime minister Narendra Modi’s two-day visit from tomorrow.

MORE TO COME