PM won’t allow anyone to jeopardise country’s security, says Fahmi

Government spokesman Fahmi Fadzil says action will be taken to ensure public safety and that of the country’s guests.

PETALING JAYA : The prime minister said he would not allow any party to jeopardise the nation’s security ahead of a planned rally against alleged illegally built houses of worship, according to Fahmi Fadzil.

The government spokesman stated that Anwar Ibrahim said he would not allow for any “disruptions”, especially with the country scheduled to welcome “guests” in the near future.

“Action will be taken to ensure and guarantee public safety and that of our guests,” he told reporters after attending the Cabinet meeting in Putrajaya.

While Fahmi did not identify anyone in particular, independent preacher Zamri Vinoth and a coalition of NGOs are expected to hold a rally outside the Sogo shopping mall tomorrow night, to pressure the authorities to take action against “illegal” houses of worship.

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi on the other hand will begin a two-day official visit to Malaysia on Saturday.

Earlier today, a group of PKR members urged Anwar to intervene to prevent a protest against “illegal” houses of worship scheduled for tomorrow in Kuala Lumpur.

Their representative, S Thiban, said although the planned rally was described as peaceful, they believe it involves elements of provocation and targets a specific religion, namely Hinduism.

Fahmi went on to say that the home minister will issue a statement on the issue later today.