PM urged to act over rally against ‘illegal’ houses of worship

S Thiban (in orange) with several other PKR members outside the Dang Wangi police headquarters after filing the report.

KUALA LUMPUR : A group of PKR members have urged Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to intervene to prevent a protest against “illegal” houses of worship scheduled for tomorrow in Kuala Lumpur.

Their representative, S Thiban, said although the planned rally was described as peaceful, they believe it involves elements of provocation and targets a specific religion, namely Hinduism.

“The prime minister should intervene and manage this very sensitive issue because it involves religion.

“Every religion teaches respect for other religions and not to mock or belittle any faith,” he told a press conference outside the Dang Wangi police headquarters after filing a report against independent preacher Zamri Vinoth and the coalition of NGOs behind the rally.

The rally is expected to take place outside the Sogo shopping mall tomorrow night, to pressure the authorities to take action against “illegal” houses of worship.

Earlier today, DAP MP V Ganabatirau said the government’s silence over the planned rally was damaging, and that affected communities would interpret the lack of response as indifference.

Ganabatirau, the Klang MP, urged the government to speak up and clarify the issue of “so-called unregistered temples”, which he said was far more complex than it was being portrayed.

Thiban asked if there was a political agenda behind the rally, including the choice of date which coincides with a visit by Indian prime minister Narendra Modi.

He also highlighted the alleged involvement of several individuals and political activists as evidence of possible political motives to tarnish Anwar’s image.

“There are attempts to damage the prime minister’s image and destabilise the government through this sensitive issue.

“The police report was made over concerns that 3R (religion, race and royalty) issues could be exploited, potentially threatening social stability and public safety,” he said.

Another PKR member, Jonathan Vela, said issues involving temples or “illegal” places of worship should be left to the authorities to investigate and act upon under existing laws.

He added that the issue should not be used as propaganda or an excuse to organise rallies that could disrupt public order.