Cops to ask organisers to call off ‘illegal’ temple rally

The rally is slated to start at 8pm tomorrow outside the Sogo shopping mall in downtown Kuala Lumpur. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Police will meet the organisers of a rally against “illegal” houses of worship to get them to call off the protest, says the home ministry.

The ministry said Malaysia will be hosting Indian prime minister Narendra Modi for a two-day visit from tomorrow, adding that this reflects the strong diplomatic ties and mutual respect between both nations.

It said the police have been tasked with making security preparations for Modi’s visit to ensure public peace.

“Therefore, we urge members of the public against holding or participating in any public gathering throughout the period (of Modi’s) visit.

“The police will meet the organisers of the rally and ask them to cooperate in calling off the rally that has been planned.

“Through the police, the home ministry will continue carrying out its duties professionally and firmly to ensure public safety and national stability,” the ministry said in a statement.

A coalition of NGOs led by independent preacher Zamri Vinoth plans to hold a rally outside the Sogo shopping mall in Kuala Lumpur tomorrow night to pressure the authorities to take action against “illegal” houses of worship.

Multiple police reports have been lodged against the rally, urging the police and the government to prevent the protest from going ahead.

Earlier today, government spokesman Fahmi Fadzil said Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim will not allow any party to jeopardise the nation’s security ahead of Modi’s visit.