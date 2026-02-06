Rayer calls for update on Penang crash that killed teen

The victim, 17, was travelling from Gat Lebuh Macallum to his home in Persiaran Karpal Singh when his motorcycle collided with a Rapid Penang bus on Nov 13. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : A DAP MP has called for an update on the investigation into an accident in Penang in which a Form 5 student on a motorcycle was killed after colliding with a Rapid Penang bus.

Jelutong MP RSN Rayer urged the police and the Attorney-General’s Chambers to give an update on the case, and suggested that the driver of the bus be charged in court.

He said it should be left to the court to decide whether the driver was guilty.

“We are not saying he is guilty, only that he must be charged so the legal process can proceed. This will also appease the family,” he said at a press conference livestreamed today.

“Repeated attempts to follow up with the police have been unsuccessful. We demand that the driver be charged and his licence suspended pending the trial.”

Rayer also called for the government to make it mandatory for the licences of drivers involved in fatal accidents to be suspended pending investigation and trial, especially those who drive heavy vehicles.

FMT has reached out to the police for comment.

The victim, 17, was travelling from Gat Lebuh Macallum to his home in Persiaran Karpal Singh when his motorcycle collided with a Rapid Penang bus on Nov 13. He died at the scene.

Police said the victim is believed to have swerved into the lane of the bus before the collision. Rapid Penang had said it would fully cooperate with the probe and handed over CCTV footage from the bus to the police.