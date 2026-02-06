Construction worker killed in cement truck accident in Penang

Firefighters used specialised equipment and an on-site crane to extract the victim from the scene of the accident. (JBPM pic)

PETALING JAYA : A construction worker was killed after a cement truck overturned at a construction site on Jalan Residensi, near Penang Hospital in George Town today.

The Penang fire and rescue department said the worker, an Indonesian national, was trapped in the driver’s cabin during the 11.30am incident.

In a statement, it said firefighters from the Jalan Perak station, assisted by personnel from Lebuh Pantai, were dispatched to the scene and arrived within minutes.

The team used specialised equipment, with assistance from an on-site crane, to extract the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene by health ministry personnel.