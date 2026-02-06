1 dead, 4 injured in 3-vehicle crash in Rompin

Rompin police chief Sharif Shai Sharif Mondoi said the accident involved a Perodua Alza, a Toyota Vios and a Proton Wira. (Facebook pic)

KUANTAN : A taxi driver was killed and four others injured in a three-vehicle collision at KM143 of Jalan Kuantan-Segamat in Rompin yesterday.

Rompin police chief Sharif Shai Sharif Mondoi said 60-year-old Abdul Rahman Yusoff, who was driving a Perodua Alza, suffered severe head injuries in the incident which occurred at 11.20pm and died while receiving treatment at Muadzam Shah Hospital in Rompin.

He said the victim’s wife, son and granddaughter, aged between 14 and 58, suffered injuries and were taken to Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital.

Preliminary investigations found that the accident also involved a Toyota Vios, driven by a 26-year-old, and a Proton Wira, driven by a 56-year-old.

Sharif said the Toyota Vios was heading from Segamat towards Kuantan while the two other cars were heading in the opposite direction.

“The Toyota Vios driver is believed to have lost control of his vehicle and veered into the opposite lane, crashing into the two cars,” he said in a statement today.

He said the Toyota Vios driver suffered injuries while the Proton Wira driver escaped unhurt.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.