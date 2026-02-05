Cops nab former e-hailing driver in sexual harassment probe

Johor police chief Ab Rahaman Arsad said the case is being investigated under Section 354 of the Penal Code for use of criminal force with intent to outrage a person’s modesty. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Police have arrested a former e-hailing driver for allegedly outraging the modesty of a female passenger inside his car.

Johor police chief Ab Rahaman Arsad said a Vietnamese woman lodged a report yesterday, after a video of the incident was widely shared online on Monday.

“Acting on information received, police arrested a 26-year-old man in the Johor Bahru area on Feb 4.

“Two mobile phones and a Perodua Bezza, together with keys and a remote control, were confiscated (during the arrest),” he said in a statement.

Rahaman said the man was remanded for three days from today until Saturday.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 354 of the Penal Code for use of criminal force with intent to outrage a person’s modesty, which provides for up to 10 years’ imprisonment, a fine, whipping or any two of the punishments.

In the video reportedly recorded by the passenger, the man could be seen reaching behind to touch her while she pushed his hand away. He is also heard asking in Mandarin about her age and how much she would “cost”.

Grab Malaysia has since publicly apologised for the incident and said it was reaching out to the affected passenger to investigate the matter.

The transport ministry also ordered the immediate revocation of the driver’s public service vehicle licence.