Cops waiting for further instructions from AGC over 171 nabbed at health club

Seventeen civil servants were among those arrested by the police during a raid on the health club in Chow Kit, Kuala Lumpur. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Police are still waiting for further instructions from the Attorney-General’s Chambers in the case involving the arrest of several men at a health club in Chow Kit, Kuala Lumpur, believed to have been used for sexual activities.

Home minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail told the Dewan Rakyat the investigation paper had been referred to the AGC on Dec 17 for review.

“Police are still waiting for further instructions,” he said in a written reply in response to Takiyuddin Hassan (PN-Kota Bharu), who wanted to know what action the government was going to take on the 171 men detained in the raid on Nov 28 last year.

Among those arrested were 17 civil servants.

They were among 208 people nabbed by the police during the raid on the health club, where authorities also confiscated condoms and other items believed to have been used for immoral purposes.

However, they were later released after the court rejected the police application to remand them.

They had been held for investigations under Sections 377 and 372 of the Penal Code, for unnatural sexual intercourse, and exploitation of a person for prostitution, respectively, but none admitted to being a victim.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Fadil Marsus was reported as saying at the time that since none confessed to being a victim, the case could not continue.

On a separate matter, Saifuddin said 477 trafficked victims were rescued last year, while 274 arrests were made.

Three syndicates linked to forced labour, job scams and sexual exploitation were also crippled in a sting, resulting in the rescue of 55 victims.