Immigration nabs 6 foreigners posing as ‘doctors’ in KL

Immigration deputy director-general of operations Lokman Effendi Ramli (centre) with an officer from the health ministry checking the medication offered by a foreigner running an unlicensed medical practice at a premises in Pudu, Kuala Lumpur, yesterday afternoon. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : The immigration department has detained 18 foreign men, including six who were posing as ‘doctors’ offering unlicensed medical services in Pudu, Kuala Lumpur.

Immigration deputy director-general of operations Lokman Effendi Ramli said the arrests were made following a raid at nine different premises around Jalan Tun Tan Siew Sin yesterday afternoon, Bernama reported.

He said of the 18 detained, 17 are Bangladeshis and one is from Myanmar, and they are aged 24 to 51.

He added that the men were only serving the migrant community.

According to Lokman, the raids at the nine premises were conducted by the immigration department’s special tactical team, in coordination with the Kuala Lumpur health department’s pharmacy enforcement branch, following two weeks of surveillance.

He said checks found the premises were operating under the guise of legitimate businesses and that many Bangladeshi nationals were drawn to these locations by the lower fees and easier communication.

“The premises raided were operating as sundry shops, textile stores, eateries, travel agency counters and barber shops at the front, while the back had been converted into makeshift consultation rooms and storage spaces for illegal medicines,” Lokman was quoted as saying.

He added that these premises were also supplying medicines that required specialist prescriptions.

“Seized medicines included treatments for diabetes, high blood pressure and cholesterol, along with antibiotics and painkillers, all unapproved by the health ministry,” he said.

Lokman said the men were arrested under the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 as well as the Immigration Act 1959/63 for invalid travel documents, pass misuse, and overstaying.