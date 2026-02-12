MPs urge Malaysians to prioritise peace amid temple issue

(From left) Jelutong MP RSN Rayer, Bangi MP Syahredzan Johan and Hulu Langat MP Sany Hamzan urged the public to exercise restraint over the issue. (Malaysian Parliament pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : Three government MPs have urged Malaysians to remain calm and prioritise harmony amid heightened tensions over the controversy of temples built without approval.

The backbenchers appealed to the public to exercise restraint to avoid reacting emotionally or giving in to divisive rhetoric on the issue.

Bangi MP Syahredzan Johan said there was an observable and concerning increase in netizens being at each other’s throats over the issue on social media.

“I appeal to all parties to remain calm and not be emotional over issues involving temples. We urge everyone to maintain harmony. Don’t let this divide us,” the DAP vice-chairman said in a press conference at Parliament.

Jelutong MP RSN Rayer said disputes involving places of worship should be handled through dialogue and legal channels.

Rayer also said backbenchers and executive council members of Pakatan Harapan-led state governments were prepared to meet temple committees facing “problems”.

Amanah’s Hulu Langat MP Sany Hamzan said any dissatisfaction over illegally built structures should be reported to the authorities, warning against vigilantism.

“If we are unhappy with the construction of any structure, report it to the authorities. We must remain calm and leave it to the authorities to resolve issues in our areas.

“As the prime minister has said, action should be taken by the authorities, not by us,” said Sany.

Yesterday, police arrested four men who allegedly demolished part of a Hindu temple in Rawang, Selangor, purportedly because it was built there without approval.

An investigation has been launched for mischief, causing damage to a place of worship, insult with intent to breach the peace, and criminal trespass.

Malaysiakini reported that one of the suspects arrested was activist Tamim Dahri, who was among those behind the planned rally against so-called “illegal” houses of worship last Saturday.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim had also urged the public not to take the law into their own hands over places of worship purportedly built without approval.

Anwar said no individual or group has the right to act based on their own feelings or preferences, adding that the rule of law must be upheld in Malaysia.