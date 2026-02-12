Don’t dismiss calls to remove Azam so easily, Anwar told

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim had defended MACC chief Azam Baki after allegations that the latter held shares in a financial services company that were well above the limit allowed for public officials.

KUALA LUMPUR : Parliament’s watchdog says Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim should not have brushed aside calls to remove Azam Baki amid the shareholding scandal surrounding the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief.

Anwar yesterday defended Azam after allegations that the latter held shares in a financial services company that were well above the limit allowed for public officials, saying that the country’s top graft-buster was doing his job well.

Speaking to reporters here today, Public Accounts Committee chairman Mas Ermieyati Samsudin – who yesterday urged Azam to resign to protect MACC’s image – said she was shocked at Anwar’s position on the matter.

“I never expected the prime minister to make such a statement. Does it mean civil servants can do whatever they want if they are hardworking?” she said.

“Such statements are very dangerous as it involves questions of (trust in) institutions, misconduct, and double standards among civil servants.

“To me, this is a very serious matter. I insist that the government respond to this issue responsibly.”

The spotlight on Azam followed a Bloomberg report alleging that he held 17.7 million shares in Velocity Capital Bhd, or 1.7%, based on the company’s annual return lodged on Feb 3 last year.

Based on the company’s share price at Monday’s close, the stake would be worth about RM800,000.

A 2024 government circular states that civil servants may hold shares in Malaysian-incorporated companies only if the holdings do not exceed 5% of paid-up capital or RM100,000 in value, whichever is lower.

Azam yesterday said he planned to sue Bloomberg for defamation and slander over its report on his shareholdings, which he said had tarnished his reputation and that of MACC.

He said he had proactively declared his shareholdings to the public service department in July 2025, and that they were disposed of within the year.

He said claims that he still held equity were false and “very malicious”.

However, Mas Ermieyati said the issue could not be dismissed simply by claiming that the shares were later disposed of.

“What about before that? Isn’t that a problem? He held those shares… Yes, not for long. But he still held them.

“There are many questions which Azam has to answer.”