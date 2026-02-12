Rafizi laughs off graft claims linked to deal with UK firm

Former economy minister Rafizi Ramli said the MACC report filed against him involved a government agreement with UK-based semiconductor company ARM Holdings.

PETALING JAYA : Former economy minister Rafizi Ramli has laughed off a Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission report filed against him involving a government agreement with UK-based semiconductor company ARM Holdings.

Rafizi brushed off the report filed by three NGOs earlier today, saying MACC investigators were free to probe him as he is innocent.

“Apparently, ARM bribed me. They can dig all they want. I didn’t even get lunch or souvenirs (from ARM), let alone kickbacks.

“I’m still as poor as before. I don’t have millions in shares.

“I know that when we have done nothing wrong, we have God on our side,” he said in a post on X.

Earlier, the three NGOs filed the report alleging that a former minister had abused his power involving a government contract worth nearly RM1.1 billion awarded to a foreign firm.

They said the report also involved a former officer who served with the company.

Malaysia committed US$225 million (RM930.52 million) to a four-year partnership with ARM, a semiconductor and software design firm, to lower barriers for Malaysian companies seeking access to its intellectual property and technology.

The deal also includes developing “Made by Malaysia” AI chips by leveraging ARM’s technology.