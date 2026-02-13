Kiandee alleges abuse of power in Hamzah’s sacking

Bersatu vice-president Ronald Kiandee said the disciplinary board is being influenced by the party president ‘who is using whatever power he has left to stay relevant’.

PETALING JAYA : Bersatu vice-president Ronald Kiandee has accused the party’s disciplinary board of abusing its power by sacking deputy president Hamzah Zainudin.

Speaking to FMT, Kiandee claimed that the board is being “manipulated” to cover up party president Muhyiddin Yassin’s weaknesses and secure his continued leadership.

“This is an abuse of power by the disciplinary board,” said Kiandee, who was the first senior party leader to call for Muhyiddin to relinquish the party’s top post.

“The board is influenced by the president, who is using whatever power he has left to stay relevant.”

Hamzah’s sacking today comes amid an ongoing leadership crisis between him and Muhyiddin.

A letter from Bersatu disciplinary board chairman Radzi Manan stated that Hamzah violated Clause 9.1.4 of the party constitution, which requires members to comply with the party’s constitution, code of ethics, and code of conduct.

Two other Bersatu MPs – Fathul Huzir Ayob (Gerik) and Azahari Hasan (Padang Rengas) – were also sacked on the same grounds today.

They were among 16 Bersatu MPs who had backed Kiandee’s call for Muhyiddin to make way for Hamzah.

On Tuesday, the Sabah Bersatu chief accused Muhyiddin of failing to effectively handle the party’s internal crisis, which he said had dragged on to a “point of no return”.

He said Muhyiddin, a former prime minister, appeared to be defending his party presidency to pursue his personal agenda of returning to office, including by blocking Hamzah from leading the party in the future.

Former Bersatu Supreme Council member Wan Saiful Wan Jan, who was sacked from Bersatu last October, said Muhyiddin now only has the support of members he personally appointed.

“Support for Muhyiddin is minimal. Only those he appointed back him, and even that is because of their positions.

“The grassroots and the larger faction remain with Hamzah,” Wan Saiful said.

Machang MP Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal, whose Bersatu membership was terminated today, said the sackings highlight uncertainty in Muhyiddin’s leadership.

“In fact, Muhyiddin is digging his own political grave by listening to people with no morals,” he said.

Both Wan Saiful and Wan Fayhsal were sacked for violating Bersatu’s constitution and code of conduct.