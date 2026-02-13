Hamzah’s sacking makes Muhyiddin look cowardly, says Saifuddin

Saifuddin Abdullah, who was expelled in January, said mature party politics are not driven by fear or an obsession with maintaining positions.

PETALING JAYA : The sacking of Hamzah Zainudin barely hours after 16 MPs called for party leader Muhyiddin Yassin to resign, gives the impression that Muhyiddin is afraid of his former deputy’s growing influence, says Indera Mahkota MP Saifuddin Abdullah.

Saifuddin who was among 16 Bersatu leaders who signed a joint statement urging Muhyiddin to resign, said the timing of the sackings raised questions about its motivation.

“If Muhyiddin truly still has support, such actions are unnecessary. Mature party politics are not driven by fear or an obsession with maintaining positions. The sacking makes Muhyiddin look like a weak and cowardly leader,” he said in a statement today.

Hamzah’s sacking was swiftly followed by those of Machang MP Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal, Padang Rengas MP Azahari Hasan, and Gerik MP Fathul Huzir Ayob, among 17 leaders expelled, including two assemblymen and 10 division chiefs.

Saifuddin and Tasek Gelugor MP Wan Saiful Wan Jan, who also signed the statement had already been sacked in October and January, respectively.

The disciplinary board said Hamzah had breached the party’s constitution, which requires members to comply with the constitution, code of ethics, and code of conduct.